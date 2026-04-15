Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Anthony's avatar
Anthony
6h

Great piece — thank you for mapping this so clearly.

I want to add a receipt for everyone reading this from the PJM region. Because this isn’t a foreign issue or an abstract Wall Street story. This is in your backyard.

If you pay an electric bill in Northern Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, or D.C., you are already paying for what this article describes.

PJM capacity auction prices went from $28.92/MW-day to $329.17 in two years. An 833% increase. Data centers drove 63% of it. D.C. Pepco customers are paying $21 more per month right now. Baltimore Gas & Electric’s zone faces capacity fees 73% higher than the PJM average. New Jersey saw a 21.6% electricity price jump in a single year. By 2028, the average PJM household is looking at $70/month more.

And who just bought the power supply? BlackRock signed a $33.4 billion deal to take AES Corporation — headquartered in Arlington, Virginia — private. To power data centers. One of the co-investors is CalPERS, a public workers’ pension fund. Your retirement money is acquiring the grid that sets your rates.

Meanwhile the DOE projects PJM outages surging from 2.4 hours a year to 430. 2.6 million Americans rely on electricity for ventilators, dialysis machines, and oxygen concentrators. That conversation hasn’t even started.

The man buying your power grid said it himself on Bloomberg: “Markets like totalitarian governments.”

That’s Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock. He said democracy is “messy.” Now he’s buying the infrastructure you depend on to keep your lights on, your ventilator running, and your house livable in August.

Your bill is his return on investment. His words, his math, your zip code.

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Rudy Miick's avatar
Rudy Miick
7h

Hard to read through this history, yet again... still, thanks for sharing; a great reminder about lobbying and who "wins".

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