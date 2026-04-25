5:45 AM. My five-year-old wakes me from dead sleep. I am a zombie. Get him and his sister ready. Into the car. Forty minutes to the allergist. Neither their mother nor I has allergies. The kids have serious ones. Bayer owns Monsanto and Claritin. Glyphosate disrupts gut microbiota in animal studies, and microbiome disruption is one of the strongest mechanistic candidates for the rise in childhood food allergies — which doubled between 1997 and 2021. Whether the spray causes the allergy or compounds something else, the same hand sells the field treatment and the antihistamine. The business model is the same.

My daughter gets her allergy shot. It only lasts a second, but she gets scared every time. I have to help hold her in place and keep her hands out of the way so they can inject her. We wait half an hour to make sure she doesn’t have a serious allergic reaction. Half an hour, in a small doctor’s office waiting area or the office hallway with a five-year-old and a seven-year-old.

Drop-off. I separate from my children all day to “earn a living.” I have to sell my life to earn the right to stay alive. I am considered “productive” only when I am being productive for other people. Raising the next generation, if you are the primary caretaker, counts as a loss on the ledger. Childcare for two children costs more than housing in three of the four US regions. The federal afterschool fund that serves 1.4 million children — the only dedicated stream — was zeroed out in the FY2026 budget proposal.

Forty-five minutes back to work. Luxury sales. I pretend to be rested, alert, friendly for every customer, all day. Sometimes I fall asleep standing up, and catch myself on the case right as I start to fall over. My manager runs her anxiety down the line and we absorb it. An hour and fifteen home. I walk in the door to my aunt screaming at my grandmother for not remembering.

Private equity has bought up the nursing home sector. A 2021 study tracking 12,400 facilities found mortality 10% higher in PE-owned homes — roughly 21,000 deaths over the sample period. Eight in ten long-stay Medicare residents were prescribed psychotropic drugs every year from 2011 to 2019, often as chemical restraint to compensate for the staffing that was cut. We chose to keep my grandmother home. The cost of keeping her home is my aunt’s collapse. Also the system’s output.

•

Annotation is what determines how a string gets read. Two layers. A base is the raw material — the letters, the cells, the body. An annotation is the layer that picks one reading from what the base permits. Same base. Different annotation. Different reading.

In Hebrew, three letters — ד-ב-ר — are a base. They can be read davar, “word,” or dever, “plague.” Vowel marks are the annotation. They pick which reading the base carries right now. When the marks are absent, the reader supplies them from context. Hebrew makes the operation visible. All language runs it.

In DNA, every cell in the body runs the same base — the same nucleotide code. What makes a liver cell a liver cell and a neuron a neuron is annotation: which sequences are unfolded for transcription, which are silenced, which are wrapped tight and never read. Same base. Different reading. Different cell.

Where there is a base, there is a reading. Strip the annotation and the base becomes contested space. Whoever is closest with force resolves it.

•

My grandmother is a base. Read with annotation: the woman who raised the people standing around her, her body carrying the decades that made them. Read without: malfunction. Same body. The reading is what changes. My aunt runs the second read.

Emotionally immature equipment scaled onto a sixty-year-old body. Her caregivers were crushed building her. She runs on what never got installed. Her mother will die less remembered than she was held.

The aunt is one output. The men we rage at on the screen are another. They started as children in a structure that treats them as numbers and treats the ones raising them as expendable. Cruelty has a source.

We live in a base with the annotation stripped. The skeleton is here. The layer that would make any of it legible — that this body carries weight, that this child is being formed, that this caregiver is holding the line — has been stripped.

We call what remains normal. We call it progress. We declare that we must win the artificial intelligence race at all costs, yes even human lives — check the projected power outage reports and do the math yourself. We invest nearly a trillion in wars and killing. We do nothing to support our foundation or future. Who will be left to fight, or what will be worth fighting for, when no one remains at home?

If you read this as words, we agree. If you read it as what is happening, you already know. If you disagree, refuse to understand, or call the bleeding earned — you are the annotation the structure requires. You are the cover.

Fire tongue🔥