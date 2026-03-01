The White House and BlackRock have multiple paths to victory in the Texas Senate race despite offering Texas voters a vivid illusion of choice. Democrat Jasmine Crockett and her potential Republican rivals seem like complete opposites, but that only highlights that their votes aligned on two dominating and disruptive issues—supporting Israel and replacing the United States Dollar.

Representative Crockett and her Republican colleagues “Standing with Israel” in both resolution and military aid form is hardly surprising given the broad bipartisan support for all-things-Israel. However, the joint votes paving the way for the Trump family plan to own the crypto alternative to the United States Dollar and BlackRock’s “tokenization of everything” is surprising. It means that both Texas parties have a strong chance of nominating a proven supporter of the BlackRock and Trump family dreams.

Crockett’s Crypto Catapult

In 2022, Jasmine Crockett was a freshman in the Texas House of Representatives when she ran in a nine-way primary for open U.S. House District 30. Three weeks before Election Day, over $2M in crypto-related spending poured in to support Crockett. A crypto Super PAC called Web3 Forward fronted half of that and had the following to say about their support:

“Web3 Forward is supporting Crockett because of her commitment to give Texans the opportunity to build and use next-generation Web3 technologies that put power back in the hands of users, democratize financial access, and empower individuals to retake ownership of the internet and their own data.”

Crockett’s statement in defense of that crypto haul also stood out: “Crypto tears, baby, crypto tears, the mailers are beautiful though, I’m just saying.” She ended up winning the nine-way primary and the subsequent runoff with crypto assistance. In 2024, Representative Crockett only had a Libertarian opponent who she handily beat.

The Trump Family Crypto Plan

In between Trump’s first and second term the Trump family business went “all in” on crypto as a business model. This is not just another minor conflict of interest like say trading a pardon for a $1M lunch. This is an attempt for the White House to lead disrupting the world financial system while the Trump family owns the core component of replacing existing currency—the electronic alternative to the United States Dollar. The key legislation enabling the crypto disruption was 2025’s “GENIUS Act” which regulates so-called “stablecoins” to allow crypto currency to become a mainstream method of payment and finance. This Act passed through Congress with little public attention shortly after the major fight over the Big Beautiful Bill. In effect, the President will be able to use regulatory power combined with this legislation to push the rapid, widespread adoption of crypto-currencies while he and his family own the digital version of the United States Dollar.

No Fight from Crockett

You would expect someone who portrays herself as a fighter against the White House to go to proverbial war, but there’s no record of any objection at all from Representative Crockett. A Democrat Congresswoman introduced the “Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act of 2025” which would prevent the President, Vice President, Congress and their families from directly controlling a digital asset while in office. This Act was introduced as an amendment in the Senate, but failed. In the House, the Rules Committee prevented any amendments from being offered on the floor. Representative Crockett has not sponsored the Stop TRUMP Act, there’s no record of her attempting to amend the bill or warning the public of the blatant corruption taking place by the White House.

In terms of the Texas Senate primary, she voted identically to her possible Republican opponents Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Wesley Hunt to pass the bill without any fight for a corruption and conflict amendment. If she wins the Democrat primary, there will be no choice on the Texas November ballot from stopping this audacious White House scheme that also allows conflicts and corruption for everyone in Congress. By everyone cooperating with special interests, they all end up on the same page and in the similar spots to profit.

What Can Be Done: The Power of And

Citizens aren’t powerless in situations where candidates from “both sides” are supporters of the same terrible idea. Our choices on ballots may be binary, but the candidates themselves can be motivated to change positions to avoid alienating voters if, and only if, citizens raise these issues instead of just offering blind support for their “side.” As an example, say you are upset with the White House but also don’t like that the supposed opposition is in lockstep with the President on this major issue. You are not forced to merely vote for a lesser evil, you can use the power of “and” to raise this issue early and often.

During the primary season, you can raise issue objections to Crockett or another candidate. You have a choice on primary election day and after the primary there is the whole spring, summer and fall of 2026 to raise issues. Maybe, just maybe, it could become such an issue that a candidate like Crockett will finally co-sponsor a bill to prevent it. In doing so, it may bring enough attention in other races to get more co-sponsors or at least give voters a choice. In short, make candidates earn your vote even though you still will be left with imperfect choices come Election Day.

Ways to Raise Crypto Corruption or Other Issues

Write Substack articles. Make simple social videos. Attend candidate events to ask questions. Reach out directly to candidates. Share posts that address the issue.

