Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Beth Carter's avatar
Beth Carter
1d

*BRILLIANT*. Absolutely brilliant. You give me courage to step into the coming moment in ways you could never have predicted. *Bless you.*

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Free Tree's avatar
Free Tree
1d

That's beautiful , very sad and very true, thank you

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