Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Tara Townsend's avatar
Tara Townsend
18h

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SpudLink
1dEdited

In the meantime to put the Power of AI in my own hands, I dream of the Tech Bro crash, so I can afford to build out my own Abliterated AI machine with dual top-of-the-line consumer graphics card from Nvidia: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, because the absolute highest-end professional workstation card the Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell is but a pipe dream out of my reach.

In all reality, I will still have to hope for the coming Tech Bro crash and settle for building out my own Abliterated AI machine with a single NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090.

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