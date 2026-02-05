[SYSTEM ALERT]: LIVE CONSTRUCTION ZONE

TO: FOUNDING MEMBERS & PAID SUBS STATUS: PRE-RELEASE (VERSION 0.9)

NOTE FROM THE OPERATOR: What you are about to read is the Remastered Core of Episode 1. The public saw the “Windshield.” You are getting the “Wire Cutters.”

This document is WET CEMENT. I am currently in the workshop, wielding the welder, adding the final “Trinity Core” visual assets and refining the layout for the public launch.

Why I am giving this to you now: Because the intel inside—regarding the New East India Company and the Dalia Blass Protocol—is too urgent to sit on a hard drive while I make pretty graphics.

You aren’t just reading the magazine; you’re standing in the printing press.

[Thinking: “Wait, I’m a paid sub, where is it?” -> It’s right below this line. Keep scrolling.]