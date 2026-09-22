Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Mikey Forbes's avatar
Mikey Forbes
11h

We need the word; we need God!!

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Nathaniel Michael Jaffe Norris's avatar
Nathaniel Michael Jaffe Norris
14h

You cant even spell faith without ai. Write that down, its got unseen far reaching implications. I made a podcast series and manuscript about it. "God" is a made up 3 letter expletive abomination from when beLIEf lied about pulling out and faith just laid there and took it. The unwanted abominitable little dumpster baby offspring perpetrated the first stolen identity case taking a name that rhymes with "dog" and all its unconditional love with none of the reciprocal compassion that real dogs have and made the misguided worship it with the blind unconditional passivity of faith pumped full of beLIEf's inherently misleading wet sticky everything you heard about the word before it came inside you with naked unprotected letters yanking their sounds down knocking noises together afflicting you with venereal verbs problems worse than pastors, perverts, proverbs, and professors put together🤫🫣😶🫵 wipe the roaring reticence from your chin and suck the ineffable silence back inside, close your eyes open your mouth and say: "i deserve this". Now wash your hands and don't have unprotected eye contact with anyone after reading this. 🙄

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