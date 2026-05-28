Date of entry: 2026-05-22

Type: Primary-source phenomenological record

Location: Luxury boutique, sales floor

Transcription (lightly cleaned)

I am here. I don’t want to be here. I have to be here.

If I don’t show up here, bad things happen … so I am here.

Sweating in a suit in a luxury boutique. Not just any suit either. Their uniform, their choice of dress. Black suit pants, black suit jacket, white collared shirt, no tie, unbuttoned, white clean but casual shoes that say I’m trying hard to look like I’m not trying too hard. You know the look, like the perfectly messy hair that took hours to make it look like you just woke up like this, too cool to care. I’m surrounded by a dark palette, tints and shades, pierced by only one hue, a stimulating red. This is not a large space. The colors, the logo, the sound of the same songs on loop, the smell from the brand’s proprietary scent diffuser — all of it engulfs me. I am another fixture selected and shaped to serve the image. A customer sees the brand first, never the person. This is purposeful.

The LEDs flash at speeds that I feel rather than see. One day I filmed the counter in slow motion on my phone out of curiosity; played back, it looked like a strobe light. It gives me headaches, makes my body feel flushed. There are no windows, no natural sunlight enters here. Contained. The matt black of the open ceiling makes it read like we sit at the bottom of a deep cavern. The air is stale. Hot. The circulation met the code but doesn’t meet the person standing here in a layered uniform, as if it were an afterthought once the design reached this section. The entire store has camera coverage, reasonable with such expensive merchandise. Then my shoulders lift with tension, my breath stalls, heat of anger tinged with anxiety rises to my temples. You know what’s unreasonable? That management is always watching, not the customers—the employees. They can zoom in with enough detail to see what you are viewing on your phone screen. I learned that when my coworker got reprimanded for going on a dating app during a slow day — I wonder how many personal messages of mine they’d zoomed in on. There are no blind spots. We are here to serve and to sell a product. On days like today the customers keep coming, steady, unending, and I must meet each with performance after performance. I don’t want to be here.

Every felt signal from my insides screams, “Run!!”

Get out of here! Sleep. Drink more water. Find silence. Get outside. Sun kissing skin, blue skies, unwalled, green grass soft, cooling, underfoot, landscapes full of the people I love, living, thriving. Fighting my body every moment, treating its natural limits as another target to exceed. Human capital, primed for extraction.

My neck feels like two small stakes have been driven into it right where it meets the back of my skull. My legs ache, my left knee throbs dully, an artifact from a broken ankle in my 20s and the way I’ve walked and stood ever since. The soles of my feet burn. My eyes are dry, they remain open too long — too many hours awake or pretending to be, not enough closed at rest. My stomach pushes uncomfortably against my shirt, my gut has grown as I move less, confined to the cage of the store.

Sweat beads on my forehead, I feel it soaking through my undershirt, almost reaching my white collared shirt. My hair, styled earlier, has dampened and falls flatter — the more people come, the hotter it gets. I can’t leave. If I leave the floor, there may be customers left unattended. If there are customers left unattended, bad things happen. Hot, hungry, thirsty, tired, longing for silence. I am here.

Addendum — 2026-05-27 (spoken, added after the fact)

That the body now reaches for these — sleep, water, silence, open sky — is something to be grateful for, in hindsight progress. There was a time when my body felt trapped and screamed run! Instead of health and life-serving impulses, the next thought, the next obsession was “Drink! Use! Disappear!” I knew how to be here without being here.

Now I want to be here, just not here. I am selling the same erasure that is imposed on me.

A customer’s acquaintances, friends, employer, a stranger — all see the brand before they see the customer. This is also purposeful.

The override is rewarded: the harder the body signal is denied, the higher the “hard worker” status climbs.

Incentive structure as plain extraction. The bonus triggers at 30% over the same month last year, a fixed payout. Clear it, the money lands. Miss by a point, nothing. Beat it, kudos — no extra dollar, and a higher floor to clear next year. This month the goal landed six days early, so every item my colleagues and I sell across the next six days, 48 hours on the floor, only raises the number we clear next year. Each sale captured twice: the margin now, the floor ratcheted later.

I don’t want to work the next six shifts. I don’t want to be paid less for more.

The held-back signal, loudest of all: chest burning, choking back tears, wanting to be with my children instead of on the floor.

I get home with fifteen minutes left before bed and nothing left in me to give them. The tears come first, then the question, braced for the answer: “Who’s picking us up tomorrow?” I say “Grandma.” The disappointment settles. Then a smaller voice, already half-asleep:

“Can you stay till I fall asleep?”

Fire tongue 🔥