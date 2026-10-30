Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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My Social EQ's avatar
My Social EQ
1d

Linguistics is our life blood. The way we communicate should never be up to a group of spiteful and aggrieved individuals.

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Mark Haubner's avatar
Mark Haubner
1d

I worked at an international bank, credit card division, for a time. During training someone asked why the interest rate was set at 24.99%. The answer: Because 25% is usury. I looked at a third party credit company agreement recently, and the rate is 34.99%. I'm guessing that's because 35% is now usury. Someone said earlier that we could borrow money at 20% from Vinny Bagadonuts and be better off. (Except for the default clause.)

As employees (1990's) we rallied to force the bank to disclose on the statements the exact length of time it would take to pay off the full amount by making minimum payments: it was 6 years.

Indentured servitude in the Modern Techno Society...

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