Introduction: “Fragment Methodology” This series isn’t a memoir. It’s a field manual written in blood memory. I’m not telling stories to be understood. I’m dissecting the systems that built me, broke me, and forced me to adapt. Every fragment follows the same architecture: the moment itself, the machine behind it, and the tool I carved out of the wreckage.

Every fragment in this series is evidence of the same doctrine, running before I had a name for it. This is the archaeology of the Master Salvager’s Mandate.

If Fragment 01 was about losing a friend to death, Fragment 02 is about losing myself to someone living.

The Artifact

Her name was Poised Fisk.

She had a Runescape account, a clan, and a reputation for being the kind of person people actually wanted to be around. She was warm. She was funny. She was, to everyone who interacted with her, obviously a girl.

She was me.

I was fourteen, maybe fifteen. I was in a relationship that I am still not fully sure how to describe, except that it was physically and emotionally violent in the ways that don’t always look the way movies say violence looks.