Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Aleta G's avatar
Aleta G
4h

What is the minimum memory needed to create a decentralized Node connection?

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
27m

I like the contrast between imposed order and order that emerges from interaction. The astrophysics makes the metaphor vivid: stability doesn’t always come from tighter control, but sometimes from allowing a system to find its own balance. That idea stayed with me more than the larger claims around it.

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