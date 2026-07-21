Fire tongue Field Notes № 1

Ice. Trapped air, sediment, grain boundaries. Transmitted light. High magnification photograph by Anthony Ness

My shoulders sit level with my ears.

They rise on their own. I ask a language model why my body does this and learn what I already feel: threat. I learn its first purpose: guard the neck, leave less of it bared to whatever comes. The body kept this knowledge. The mind never held it.

Release takes ritual. I have to catch it happening, lift my shoulders, let them fall. A ritual repeated through the day, because the flinch was built for a danger with edges, meaning it comes, it strikes or misses, it passes, and the body stands down. This one is built to stay: prices that climb while I sleep; decisions that land on my life, made without me in the room; the camera over the floor at work, always on, sharp enough to read my phone screen. Nothing lunges. Nothing leaves. The tension settles in my neck, the part where half the world comes into me. The strain makes headaches. I feel a dull weight at the top of everything, heavy enough that having a thought at all is work.

A captured body is only the first layer. Wage labor holds mine inside four walls, and the menu of motion goes stand, sit, pace. My own guard is the next layer in, the part that has my shoulders pinching my neck, jaw clamped, a wall I carry. Then the face: the store allows a short list of expressions, and I am expected to wear one for the length of the shift, a smile. Body and mind, rented as vessels to serve the manufacturer and close the sale. The only loop that closes on this floor is the sale.

A caged body still craves motion. The craving has nowhere to land. The innermost layer: knowing it. Sitting in the cage aware of the cage, where even a daydream is stolen time.

I’m bored. Bored as hell.

Hell is boring. It has been since before Dante— he just wrote it down, in a book I was required to read in high school English. The title lies. The descent tells the truth: the lowest circle is ice. Every level a loop, the same turn over and over until it stops. Not death. Death ends, and an ending starts something new. This ends nothing and starts nothing. This is the loop that won’t close— frozen, going nowhere, at absolute zero, where even the motion stops. They called it “The Inferno” and left you to cold to shiver.

A frozen vessel is a closed vessel.

Nothing enters. Nothing leaves. It has only what was in it the moment it froze. A living thing is in motion. Its membrane is porous and selective — it takes the world in, it gives itself back out, exchange across a gradient, and the exchange holds a charge. The form is a channel for the life, both at once. A frozen vessel can copy the shape. It can nest smaller vessels inside it, tip and spill, pass for alive. It makes nothing. It has no life, no charge of its own. So it keeps the one thing a dead vessel can keep. Words. And the word it keeps is the lie— all that’s left when the life is gone and even death won’t take you.

Words weave a world, and the world eats you from the inside. A rounding error, compounding, until it costs less to keep the lie than to tell the truth. So the lie is what gets kept.

I know the trap cold, because I spent the whole day inside it.

I went looking for the system that works.

The economy that isn’t eating its own future. I looked in words, because my body can’t leave the store without consequences I can’t afford. Regardless, the hunt must go on, and the hunt runs the shelves now— the encyclopedia and the grocery aisle, both standardized, both sorted. The world arrives mapped. Your words arrive before you can speak them. The relationship arrives optimized. The name arrives known. The forest arrives plastic-wrapped— whole plains portioned out, single-serve to family-size, stacked on a shelf. The origin is hidden on every one of them. You hunt down the row and the predator hunts you back, wearing clean color, smiling, making a claim that sounds like your grandmother’s kitchen. It eats you from the inside.

I couldn’t find the system. There isn’t one anywhere with money to spare, because the spare money is what eating yourself makes. The search has no end. That’s why it bores. A loop that can’t close feels exactly like this.

❧

This is what the words offered me —

words made elsewhere, by some hand or system I never met.

The day I stood inside?

That delivered something different.

Satisfaction has a location.

It happens where we are— in the room, on the tongue, in the hand. Everywhere else you get the picture of it: the copy flattened and the reality deferred. The idea of an iced latte can’t deliver the cold in the hand, the cup sweating, the chill reaching your lip before the taste does. The future can’t be tasted. The past can’t be lived twice; every remembering is built new in the present. So language runs the future and plots the past, and it arrives wearing the certainty of truth and the feeling of almost. The frozen world is built entirely of about.

My body knew before my awareness did. Both are mine. I set a stone in metal, my hands worked the prongs, and it closed the way I meant it to. I intended, I acted, the world answered, and the answer matched. A loop that shuts. The store doesn’t give me that, and the search doesn’t, and the lie can never close because it never opened. Only the thing itself, arriving, with language given no vote.

So the same instrument cuts both ways. Words weave the world that eats me. Words also hold the space for a thing until it comes to be. One points at the deferred and freezes. One points at the referent and lands. The spell that builds the cage and the spell that builds the arch are the same spell — the only difference is where it’s aimed.

I aim it here.

❧

I find the frozen ideal of the thing everywhere I look —

the cold copy standing in for the living thing. Except the ones right here with me, who keep surprising me with their aliveness. They are twenty feet away on the swings, calling for me to watch. No one counts this hour. It moves no money. It closes no case.

It’s the most precious warmth in a world frozen over. And it reads as nothing, because fire can’t be hoarded — it gives off its heat and light in the moment or not at all, and you can’t freeze it, can’t stock it, can’t liquidate it on command. Only feel it. Only know it.

I keep that one.

I choose connection

Fire tongue 🔥

Leave a specimen: one loop that closed today— in the room, on the tongue, in the hand. I read them all.