Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Explorer's avatar
Explorer
16h

​You noted that the quiet is data, and that the second person pronoun makes a target reachable. You are identifying the exact mechanics of Semantic Capture. The extraction system we are living in relies entirely on that quiet—it survives by flattening language until words lose their structural weight, allowing people to hide safely in the apathy of the third person.

​By weaponizing "you," you are shattering that safety buffer. You aren't just writing; you are forcing the reader to stand on the grid and measure the light moving through their own lattice to see what it extinguishes and what it throws.

​The dreamers of the day are out here reading you, and the data isn't quiet anymore. Lethal precision.

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laurie miller's avatar
laurie miller
17hEdited

YES ! to what you lay out.

I know because I left school at 13. and did an apprenticeship. as a phone technician.

I resigned with long service leave at the delicate age of 28 ? FFS.

On the way I met well educated people. Architects, Doctors, Journalists, Artists, a Buddhist, A man who grew Bonsai, They became my mentors, mainly because I made things.

One was the daughter of a speach therapist, Lady Cherie. I did her headstone. Her daughter, Jill, helpfully made sure that What I said, was what I meant, Pronouncement being the peak of it all.

Say it properly or shut up. Jill was educated at a Swiss finishing school, and was a recognised and respected journalist. Taught me how to write.

To which I am extremely grateful. who also taught me that " There are NO right wing Intellectuals."

Not only, but also, Cant be, Never have been, and never will be.

Its a comforting thought. It let's you know when you are speaking to someone who is Slightly ignorant. Or even plain stupid, through generations of feeding their brain with Junk Food.

And often Religion, Like a sour cream on a poorly baked dessert.

You cant think on a diet of Slightly Toxic Rubbish passed off as food.

Your too busy feeling depressed. and getting the right anti depressants, ones that wont kill you,

Good luck with that, but will stop you from thinking ?

I believe that trump supporters, particularly the Obese ones, suffer from a form of brain damage. To not be able to see that gangster though his derogatory language to anyone, during his election campaign speeches.

They are missing something, obvious to anyone with half a brain.

Now look at the presentation coming out of Iran,

And compare that with Trumps and Netanyahu's Dishonest Dialogue.

Or better described as chronic LIES.

lauriemillerjade.com

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