Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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The Empathic Revolutionary's avatar
The Empathic Revolutionary
2d

Shiit. Me too. ☝️

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Explorer's avatar
Explorer
1d

Also I refuse to believe what you describe is real hate or you wouldn't be seeking to restore the light. Perhaps it is just how I hate. When I feel true hatred, I want to hide or destroy.

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