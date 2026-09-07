Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Dan Smith's avatar
Dan Smith
3h

I appreciate the thought and rigor here. And I need a Cliff notes version to understand in a way I can effectively share with others. With this understanding do we need a new metric for something we might call “social capital” and new systems and institutions built on that? With missions to nurture and grow those value-based systems? I look forward to proposals here for what transitional steps might look like.

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Libra's avatar
Libra
4h

Quick song first. A quick one.

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