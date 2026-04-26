Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Lynne M's avatar
Lynne M
6h

If your beloved requires costly jewels and lavish shows of affection, perhaps she is not the one for you. I know many people who have abstained from participating in the wedding industrial complex. It made me reread The Gift of the Magi. That said, I found the rest of your piece spot on, sadly.

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Grace Marlier's avatar
Grace Marlier
1h

I feel a kinship with you as always. I proposed with a 50 dollar placeholder ring, we eloped and got married on a public beach two weeks later, the friends we happened to be with took pictures, i tore off my striped blue and white vintage dress moments after and dove in the ocean. That was eleven years and one daughter ago. With paperwork the whole thing cost 150 dollars. If i could do it all again i would change nothing. It was perfect in it's imperfections. I can still say without reservation that it was the best day of my life.

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