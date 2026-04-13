Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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KameKairos's avatar
KameKairos
2h

Great article. Love the message. If we want to get rid of evil in the world we need to sacrifice things like complacency and ultimate tolerance (Because tolerance of everything leads to acceptance of everything which makes everything invalid. If we give making to every idea we have successfully blocked the signal for noise). Isolate the trump supporters or combat them directly until they see reason or realize nobody will put up with their shit at least... If we tolerate intolerance it will only breed hate and anger in the world!

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