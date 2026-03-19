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PART I: THE IDEA OF A CLEAN ROOM

If things had gone according to plan, this article was supposed to be completely different.

I was honestly planning to give you all an excited tour of my new workspace, show you what your subscriptions have been funding, and do a deep dive on some really cool history I found looking through a bookshelf filled with books I haven’t touched in over a decade.

But I can’t really write that article right now. Because right after I finally put the room together, everything fell apart.

Let me back up a little bit.

If you’ve been reading the drops, you know February was absolutely nuts. I was trying really hard to juggle writing all those intense intelligence articles while simultaneously building the new custom website at the same time. It was an insane amount of work, but I was actually doing pretty good keeping it all together—especially thanks to Fire-tongue and Resistance Rabbit joining the team and really holding the line. Without them picking up the slack, I probably would have crashed right there.

But once the website was finally in a place where I was happy with it (even if it still doesn’t feel totally complete), my entire focus shifted to the physical setup in my room in March.

I took the investments you guys have made in this publication and decided to build a true, dedicated local intelligence rig. The goal was to build a heavy-duty computer system that could run completely offline, so no tech company or corporate algorithm could ever censor us or shut us down.

But dealing with the physical hardware was literally designed to just drain my ADHD battery to zero.

At first, I tried to install the local AI software (Ollama) on an open-source operating system, but my brand-new computer parts were just way too advanced, and some tech issue made the machine completely reject the installation. I had to wipe the whole thing and retreat back to standard Windows just to make the rig actually turn on.

But dealing with the software wasn’t even the hard part.

Building the heavy metal arm for the massive new internet monitor required me to physically pull apart my entire desk. And since my desk was in pieces, I realized I desperately needed to clean up my whole room. The clutter had basically been accumulating since November while I was so focused on writing the articles.

So I launched into this massive cleaning operation. I decided to take out all the books in my bookshelf, pulling out things I hadn’t seen in 10 years. Dust was flying everywhere.

I bought the giant, single 49” monitor specifically to make multitasking easier for my ADHD so I wouldn’t have to constantly break focus looking back and forth between two different screens (and honestly, it definitely works). But here was the catch: I already had the monitor, but the heavy metal arm that it mounted onto actually arrived days after everything else.

So I had this huge delay where I couldn’t even finish the setup. I was just exhausted, surrounded by a delicate 49” sheet of glass, a decade of old books, and hardware boxes scattered on the floor, waiting.

And it was right in the middle of that delay, while I was trapped waiting for the final piece of the clean room to arrive, that the real glitch happened.

PART II: THE GLITCH

Usually, when I come back from getting breakfast, my cat—Mimsy—is laying on my bed.