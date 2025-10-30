Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivien Beere's avatar
Vivien Beere
Oct 30

Sorry this is what you live with. Personally I’ve always been pro union because that’s how workers always got fair wages, penalty rates for unsocial hours, holidays etc. I’m not American and was appalled at conditions for restaurant workers when I visited. There’s strength in numbers. 🌺

Reply
Share
4 replies
Jameswantsthetruth's avatar
Jameswantsthetruth
Oct 30

Yup, this happens in all work forces. What’s crazy is it doesn’t even create efficiency. In all businesses they give a small bonus to one person to push the nail into more people then those people quit and they have to hire and train new people. They end up wasting money on training and bonuses and since they never keep qualified staff they burn through the budget on the unqualified. ALL WORK FORCES.

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture