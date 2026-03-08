Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
8h

Share When You Can, Sleep When You Must. Eat What You Should, Discover and Stay In Touch.

Reply
Share
Old Man Ineloquent's avatar
Old Man Ineloquent
7h

You're opening a discussion into the deepest possibilities of the human heart and Soul. May God be bless your endeavor.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture