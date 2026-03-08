Once I’ve identified a gemstone, I don’t keep running tests on it.

I already did that. I held it. Noticed its temperature against my skin. Noticed its sheen, quality of polish, color, clarity. I turned it, under different light sources, natural day light, incandescent light, even Ultraviolet light. I tested its refractive index, the measure of how much it bends light, I viewed it under a microscope to look for indications of treatment and other inclusions that would hint at its origin or composition. If needed, I used several other measuring techniques and tools. I did this until I’d become confident I knew what it was.

7+ carat Grossular Garnet Cabochon under magnification. Photo by Anthony

I build from there. I set it. I design around it. I price it. Or I just hold it up and look — to see it. To admire what’s real. The identification completed. The building begins.

That’s what completion feels like.

You know what I can’t identify?

A stone I’ve never held.

Alexandrite changes color. Dramatically. In daylight, a fine Russian alexandrite is deep green. Move it indoors under incandescent light and the same stone turns rich red. Same gem. Two entirely different faces depending on what light hits it. The strength of that shift is what determines the price. A weak change, modest stone. A vivid change — green to red, “emerald by day, ruby by night” — and you’re looking at one of the most valuable gems on earth. You have to see it happen. That’s the whole point.

Alexandrite.Photo: Salexmccoy, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

A seller tells me he has one. Describes it in exquisite detail. 20 carats. The color change, 100%. The origin, Russian. Near-flawless clarity with only minor inclusions. The rarity. The provenance. Top tier.

He never lets me see it.

Natural blue diamonds get their color from trace amounts of boron trapped in the crystal structure while it formed — miles underground, usually where ancient sea floors have been subducted deep into the mantle under unimaginable heat and pressure over billions of years. A one-carat blue diamond is rare. A fifteen-carat natural blue diamond is almost mythological. A handful exist. Each one is worth millions.

Natural Untreated Fancy Blue Diamond https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:The_Jane_Seymour_-_I.jpg#filehistory

Another seller insists they have one. Flawless description. Extraordinary claims. She never shows it. I never handle it. I never run a single test.

Then the two of them start arguing about whose stone is superior. Which is rarer. Which is worth more. Which one the other is misrepresenting.

I’m standing there trying to form an opinion about specimens I’ve never touched.

That’s the feed. That’s the screen. That’s most of what gets called public discourse. Exquisite descriptions of stones nobody lets you hold. And the argument between the dealers — that is the product. The debate keeps you watching. At no point does anyone hand you the stone and say: here. See for yourself.

Because the moment you hold it, you don’t need them anymore.

I’m only doing what I came here to do if you’re spending less time reading me. If over time, you need less of me.

Shield Cut Ametrine Photo by Anthony

Everything I write is trying to hand you a stone and walk away. Back into your body. Back to whoever’s in the room with you. Back to your own hands, your own light, your own testing. Pick up the gem, inspect it for yourself and determine what it is and if it belongs in your collection, in a custom piece of jewelry, for sale, to admire, or to give away. If I’m doing this right, you eventually build from here on your own.

And I haven’t figured out how to keep the lights on with that model.

The economy only pays for descriptions that never end. Subscriptions. Feeds. Content that keeps you in the chair. A product that completes its user out of needing the product is incoherent to every revenue model I’ve been offered.

Completion is ground. A foundation gets poured once — then you build a house on it. You don’t keep pouring. A child who’s been met with enough attunement eventually walks out the door on their own legs. A seed doesn’t keep regrowing the same leaf forever. It fruits.

Everything alive works this way. The system that freezes this process at the stage where extraction is maximized and calls it normal — that’s the insanity.

So here’s the stone. Hold it. Turn it in whatever light you’ve got.

This space is yours now.

-Fire tongue

Leave a comment