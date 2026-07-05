Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Beth Carter's avatar
Beth Carter
14m

This is a piece that most of us should read slowly. I surely did. It contains two really potent sentences out of a plethora of lines of deep analyses. The one that stays with me is, ". . . doctrine never sires anything," which might be a paraphrase. I'm uncertain of my accuracy. The other I would have to backtrack and relocate to repeat. My intellect is still spinning from the inversions, historic and contemporary. The language utilized is speaking to someone already well versed in the material despite the quotes you provide. Would a different author approach the material you supply to translate into different words in effort to reach a less invested audience, the outcome would be a bit more accessible, but far less subtle. Consequently, some may emerge from the material less affected, and more prone to refusal. This is a complex piece over material many take for granted, renewing the subject by viewing it from a more intimate range. In that intimacy, our modern reflection is made evidence that the ancient reflection (and our reflexive reaction) has yet to be understood. You've crossed *centuries* of time to bring the central question back into focus -- no mean feat.

My nutshell? Presence supersedes object, the potency of true maturation most are inept and/or unwilling to face directly. To profit off of Presence an object must be used to subvert the intimacy into a containment field of restricted access available to the few with the power, the connections, and the money a deceiver desires; maturation delayed. This brings us right back to the modern-day velvet rope line, and all the societal ills associated with it.

Well done!

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