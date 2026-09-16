Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Sarina Pepper's avatar
Sarina Pepper
4h

To quote Radiohead, there are doors that do not open. As in the illusion of choice where none exists in all actuality. F fasçism, we live in a police state.

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Stephanie's avatar
Stephanie
3h

I'm feeling that; people rationalize their commitment to the lowest standard rather than investing in a better plan. Meanwhile, we are targeted for both regular and random financial abuse to fund such while they look away, claiming it has been earned, is deserved and that it should be enough. 🔨Today is ours either way.

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