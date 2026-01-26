Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
REPUBLIA's avatar
REPUBLIA
7m

Excellent article!

We all ought to be submitting Applications to Congress, Instructing our public servants to hold ICE accountable for violating the Preservation of Life (Earth) that you allude to. The power to Instruct is a lesser known constitutional Right that We, the People remain in sole possession of (as part of the Supreme Right to self govern).

Anyone can get in touch for a copy of the SCOTUS enforceable template.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture