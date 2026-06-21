Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Elaine Seinfeld's avatar
Elaine Seinfeld
7h

I "know" because of MIKE HUGGINS and the VRR on Substack...he is the REAL reptile hunter

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