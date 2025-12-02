Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hiyer Gilbran's avatar
Hiyer Gilbran
Dec 2

Epstein started as a Soviet era Kompromat procurement operation. Primarily a honey pot scheme, but at times other methods were employed. Between 1998 and 2004 the targets were chosen to buy silence and control information and investigations. Pretty much every intelligence group in the world either contracted with him directly or indirectly benefited from the Kompromat he obtained. The only real question is whether today people would understand just what the Epstein files contain. But hey as long as the public sees sex trafficking, minors and an addicting narrative of victims and justice in the left hand, one could hide the evidence of every covert operation for the last 35 years in the right hand and no one would be the wiser.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Ethan Faulkner and others
Yolanda D.'s avatar
Yolanda D.
Dec 2

Thank you for such a thorough explanation of our government's failure. 🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ethan Faulkner and others
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ethan Faulkner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture