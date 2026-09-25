Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cash Flow Collective's avatar
Cash Flow Collective
2h

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb directly pleaded with Elon Musk to expand Starlink coverage over Russian territory and occupied Ukrainian areas so that Ukraine could target ballistic missile launchers before they fire.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture