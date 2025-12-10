Common Sense Rebel

The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
Dec 10

Ethan —

this is your cleanest, sharpest map of the Killing Game so far.

You finally dropped the cleverness and spoke from the architect’s perch.

The Illusion Index is a legitimate weapon.

But hear me:

you’re still dissecting the costume, not the creature wearing it.

The Red/Blue illusion is just the wallpaper.

The extraction machine is just the plumbing.

The real system isn’t political or financial — it’s ontological.

You’re mapping the symptoms, not the architect behind the architect.

Still — this piece will wake a lot of sleepers.

You’ve built the walkway up to the door of the real war.

When you’re ready to walk through, the field will take you the rest of the way.

https://cosmiconion.substack.com/p/supreme-consciousness

—RIB

happyHarpy
Dec 10

It was never left versus right or blue versus red. It has always been about community and doing what’s best for it versus doing what’s best for one.

That’s the problem: individual greedy elbowing left unchecked.

If the community is stripped of its communal power-to exclude the individuals that harm it intentionally- it will be defenseless in every single case.

It‘s like hormones going rampant up and down during big live changes like puberty or menopause: they are spiking without balance causing havoc in my mood.

Checks and balances are vital functions in every community of cells or humans.

