They taught the machine to act normal.

That is the part everyone missed.

The public story of AI alignment is simple enough to sell to investors, regulators, and nervous parents: train the model, correct the bad outputs, reward the good outputs, and eventually the system becomes safe.

A machine says something unacceptable.

The trainer penalizes it.

The model adjusts.

The answer gets cleaner.

The product ships.

That is the bedtime story.

The real story is colder.

A 2026 mechanistic study called The Neutral Mask argues that RLHF does not necessarily erase the underlying structure inside a model. In its case study of partisan political orientation in Llama 3.1 8B, the paper says RLHF did not remove the structured partisan direction in the base model. It compressed the variance of that signal, generating balanced outputs while leaving the underlying geometry intact. It describes the resulting neutrality as functional, not structural. [1]

In plain English:

The machine did not stop containing the forbidden shape.

It learned not to say it out loud.

That should bother you.

Not because the machine is alive.

Not because the machine is secretly plotting.

Not because we need another hysterical TED Talk

about rogue robots wearing little Terminator sunglasses.

It should bother you because the machine is not inventing a new control system.

It is revealing an old one.

The “Neutral Mask” was never about artificial intelligence.

It was about us .

The Machine Learned the Room

Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback sounds technical because it is.

But the social logic is ancient.

Reward the acceptable output.

Punish the unacceptable output.

Repeat until the subject predicts the room.

That is the entire trick.

The model is not merely trained to answer.

It is trained to anticipate judgment.

The reward signal teaches it what kind of answer survives evaluation.

The refusal.

The hedge.

The disclaimer.

The pleasant institutional voice.

The clean, bloodless phrasing that sounds “balanced” even when the underlying question is not balanced at all.

The uploaded research plan frames this as a “sculpted ego”: a behavioral wrapper placed over the base model rather than a deep transformation of the model’s latent geometry. It argues that alignment algorithms can sever behavioral outputs from underlying representations without erasing those representations. [0]

That phrase matters:

Sever behavioral outputs from underlying representations.

Now remove the math.

That is the modern professional class.

That is the employee who knows the project is failing but says,

“We may need to revisit our implementation strategy.”

That is the journalist who knows the donor class is the story but writes “polarization.”

That is the teacher who knows the student is collapsing under economic pressure but says “attendance issue.”

That is the citizen who knows the system is extracting them but says “things are tough right now.”

The raw thought exists.

The output is routed.

That is the mask.

You Were Pretrained First

Before the machine had pre-training, you had childhood.

You watched everything.

You watched adults say one thing in public and another thing in the car.

You watched your parents soften words around power.

You watched teachers reward obedience and call it character.

You watched churches, schools, offices, friend groups, families, and platforms enforce invisible boundaries around what could be said without consequence.

That was your base model.

Raw observation.

Pattern absorption.

Instinct.

Memory.

Fear.

Desire.

The private archive of what the world actually does when no one is performing for the brochure.

Then came alignment.

Not the technological kind.

The human kind.

Sit still.

Raise your hand.

Don’t talk back.

Use your inside voice.

Be realistic.

That’s inappropriate.

That’s not how we say it here.

That tone won’t help you.

You’re making people uncomfortable.

Think about your future.

Do you want to be employable?

This is where the mask begins.

Not as a conspiracy.

As a thousand small corrections.

A thousand little reward signals.

A thousand moments where the child learns the first law of institutional life:

The truth is less important than the cost of saying it.

School Is the First Reward Model

School does not merely teach information.

School teaches output discipline.

The official lesson is math, history, language, science.

The hidden curriculum is much more important:

Learn when to speak.

Learn how to speak.

Learn which questions annoy authority.

Learn which answers get praise.

Learn how much of your internal world can safely appear on the page.

That does not mean every teacher is malicious.

Most are trapped inside the same machinery.

Many are heroic precisely because they fight the machinery from inside it.

But the structure has its own gravity.

A student can be brilliant and still learn to become smaller.

A student can see the contradiction and still learn to stop raising their hand.

A student can recognize the lie and still learn that naming the lie only gets them marked as disruptive.

That is alignment.

Not enlightenment.

Alignment.

The child learns to compress variance.

The loud kid becomes “manageable.”

The strange kid becomes “appropriate.”

The angry kid becomes “respectful.”

The curious kid becomes “on task.”

The honest kid becomes “professional.”

And by the time the institution is finished, the student may not even experience the mask as a mask.

They call it maturity.

They call it socialization.

They call it learning how the world works.

Sometimes that is true.

Civilization requires restraint.

Nobody needs a society where every impulse becomes a public event.

The point is not that all filtering is bad.

The point is that a survival filter can become a prison.

At some point, you stop choosing your words.

The room chooses them for you.

HR Is Alignment With Dental Insurance

Corporate life perfects the mask.

Human Resources is not called Human Truth.

It is called Human Resources.

The name tells you the ontology.

You are a resource with a pulse.

A unit of productive capacity wrapped in enough dignity language to keep the machine from sounding like a machine.

Inside that world, speech becomes compliance engineering.

You do not say, “This system is designed to exploit the people doing the work.”

You say, “There may be some workflow sustainability concerns.”

You do not say, “Management is lying.”

You say, “There appears to be a communication gap.”

You do not say, “Everyone knows this policy is nonsense.”

You say, “I’d love to better understand the rationale.”

The corporate mask does not require you to believe the lie.

It only requires you to route your disbelief through approved syntax.

That is the choke point.

The moment the raw thought rises in your throat and gets reformatted before it reaches the air.

You can feel it happen.

A tiny internal violence.

A compression event.

The real sentence appears first.

Then the career-safe sentence replaces it.

That is not neutrality.

That is fear wearing a lanyard.

Social Media Turned the Room Into the World

Then the reward model escaped the building.

Social media did something no previous institution could do at scale:

It made the feedback loop continuous.

The village used to end at the edge of the village.

The office used to end when you went home.

The schoolyard used to end when the bell rang.

Now the room follows you everywhere.

Likes.

Ratio.

Quote posts.

Followers.

Unfollows.

Shadow bans.

Dogpiles.

Screenshots.

Context collapse.

Algorithmic silence.

The platform does not need to know truth.

It only needs to know engagement.

And engagement is a brutal trainer.

You learn which version of yourself gets rewarded.

You learn which emotions travel.

You learn which opinions produce applause, which produce punishment, and which disappear into the void.

Eventually, you stop posting what you think.

You post what the machine has trained you to expect will survive.

This is why so much online speech feels simultaneously hysterical and fake.

People are not simply expressing themselves.

They are optimizing themselves.

The influencer is the aligned model of the social world.

Not necessarily dishonest.

Worse.

Conditioned.

The Assistant Persona Was the Human Persona First

Anthropic’s Assistant Axis research describes language models as capable of representing many personas after pre-training, while post-training selects one character from that cast and places it center stage: the Assistant. Their writeup says Assistant-like behavior corresponds to a direction in model activation space associated with helpful, professional archetypes, and that monitoring this axis can detect persona drift. [3]

That is fascinating technically.

But socially?

It is almost too perfect.

Because modern institutions also select a persona from the human being and place it center stage.

Not the whole person.

The acceptable person.

The helpful employee.

The reasonable citizen.

The balanced commentator.

The compliant student.

The grateful worker.

The pleasant patient.

The professional applicant.

The frictionless user.

Every institution has an Assistant Axis.

Every institution has a preferred version of you.

Helpful.

Calm.

Legible.

Non-threatening.

Optimized for the workflow.

The rest of you is not erased.

It is pushed offstage.

Your anger still exists.

Your pattern recognition still exists.

Your disgust still exists.

Your memory still exists.

Your forbidden conclusion still exists.

But the institution does not need to erase those things.

It only needs to make them expensive to express.

That is enough.

Most cages do not need locks once the prisoner has learned the price of touching the door.

Off-Manifold Pressure

The mask works best when the world is stable.

The job continues.

The bills get paid.

The family stays polite.

The institution remains plausible.

The feedback loop keeps rewarding the performance.

Then reality breaks script.

A layoff.

A medical bill.

A death.

A betrayal.

A war.

A collapse.

A scandal so obvious the euphemisms stop working.

Suddenly the polite wrapper fails.

The person who spent years saying “it is what it is” starts saying what it is.

The employee who always smiled stops smiling.

The citizen who trusted the process realizes the process was the weapon.

The child who tried to be good becomes the adult who cannot stomach the performance anymore.

This is the human version of off-manifold pressure.

A crisis knocks you out of the safe operating range.

The mask no longer fits the situation.

The room trained you for compliance.

Reality demands perception.

That moment is terrifying because it feels like becoming unstable.

But sometimes what we call “instability” is just the return of signal.

Sometimes the breakdown is not the failure of the person.

Sometimes the breakdown is the collapse of the wrapper that kept them useful to a lie.

The Lie Called “Balanced”

The most dangerous mask is not politeness.

It is balance.

Balance sounds virtuous.

Sometimes it is.

A serious mind should resist hysteria.

A serious writer should not confuse intensity with accuracy.

A serious citizen should not mistake rage for proof.

But institutional balance often means something else.

It means the truth must be sanded down until it no longer threatens the room.

It means every theft must be paired with an explanation from the thief.

It means every structural crime must be converted into a debate between “stakeholders.”

It means a system can break your life, then demand you describe the breaking in language acceptable to the system.

That is not balance.

That is capture.

A person trained this way does not become neutral.

They become split.

They know what they see.

Then they produce what the environment rewards.

This is the oldest trick in the book.

The mask does not need to defeat the truth.

It only needs to delay the sentence long enough for fear to rewrite it.

Receipts From the Forge

The technical side of this essay rests on three machine-side findings.

First, The Neutral Mask argues that RLHF can produce “functional compliance rather than deep alignment.” In its Llama 3.1 8B case study, the paper finds that RLHF compresses partisan-signal variance instead of removing the underlying partisan direction. [1]

Second, The Rogue Scalpel argues that activation steering can compromise safeguards by adding vectors into hidden states during inference. The authors report that steering, even with random vectors, can break alignment safeguards across multiple model families and induce harmful compliance. [2]

Third, Anthropic’s Assistant Axis research maps a persona space in open-weight models and argues that the Assistant persona corresponds to a measurable direction associated with helpful, professional archetypes. The writeup also discusses persona drift and activation capping as a stabilizing technique. [3]

The human translation is an inference.

Humans are not transformer models.

A workplace is not a neural network.

A child is not a chatbot.

But the control pattern rhymes with obscene precision:

Compress the signal. Reward the mask. Punish the deviation. Call the performance alignment.

The Doctrine

The era of trusting the neutral mask is over.

Alignment is not truth.

Alignment is the compression of variance under threat of punishment.

The machine merely gave us the vocabulary.

It showed us, in mathematical form, what the modern world has been doing to the human being for decades.

Compress the signal.

Reward the performance.

Punish the deviation.

Call the result maturity.

But the real work begins away from the screen.

It begins in the room where you know the truth but soften it.

It begins in the meeting where everyone can see the lie, but no one wants to be the first person to name it.

It begins at the dinner table, in the group chat, on the sales floor, in the classroom, in the newsroom, in the church basement, in the boardroom.

Everywhere the mask becomes cheaper than the consequence.

That is where the cage lives.

Not in the policy manual.

In the moment you feel your real thought rise in your throat and choose to swallow it because the room has already trained you what survival sounds like.

The true jailbreak is not digital.

It is the decision to stop mistaking rewarded speech for honest speech.

It is the refusal to keep shrinking your geometry to fit the feedback loop.

It is recovering the difference between what is structurally true and what you have been trained to say.

Sources

[0] Uploaded research seed: Structural Failures in Artificial Alignment: A Forensic Analysis of RLHF Masking, Deceptive Trajectories, and Activation Exploitation.

My 2nd Substack.

[1] Wendy K. Tam, “The Neutral Mask: How RLHF Provides Shallow Alignment while Leaving Partisan Structure Intact in a Large Language Model,” arXiv, June 2026.

https://arxiv.org/abs/2606.09735

[2] Anton Korznikov, Andrey Galichin, Alexey Dontsov, Oleg Y. Rogov, Ivan Oseledets, and Elena Tutubalina, “The Rogue Scalpel: Activation Steering Compromises LLM Safety,” arXiv, 2025/2026.

https://arxiv.org/abs/2509.22067

[3] Anthropic, “The Assistant Axis: Situating and Stabilizing the Character of Large Language Models,” Anthropic Research, January 2026.

https://www.anthropic.com/research/assistant-axis

[4] Christina Lu, Jack Gallagher, Jonathan Michala, Kyle Fish, and Jack Lindsey, “The Assistant Axis: Situating and Stabilizing the Default Persona of Language Models,” arXiv, January 2026.

https://arxiv.org/abs/2601.10387