Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Ian wilmoth's avatar
Ian wilmoth
10hEdited

Amazing investigative work. This really puts a lot of puzzle pieces together. I already recommended not to have children and now I multiply that recommendation infinitely.. unless you’re already one percent in which case go crazy. But most people will be killed off and won’t be able to provide for their children anyway.. I have a feeling they will introduce some virus that only rich people will be given a genetic modification to survive. Instead of killing everyone, it will simply make people infertile.

Robots will pick up the slack in terms of labor. Not killing everybody at once will give more time to make sure the robots work properly..

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Janet Bergamo's avatar
Janet Bergamo
9h

Why are Data Centers such a priority? To track the personal information of all USA residents? How will the data be used? Who benefits? Not American people.

Meanwhile the electricity the data centers use can overwhelm the grid. Worse, the amount of fresh water needed to cool the AI no is outrageous. Fresh water is limited; fresh water is LIFE. NO On DATA CENTERS anywhere!

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