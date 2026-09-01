Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
4h

Was just thinking about this very thing this morning. A I is nothing more than theft, the theft of billions upon billions of people's knowledge assimilated into the techno-fascist broligarchy's "system", which THEY can control and confiscate, to control the very billions of people's labor and knowledge fruits, that was never A I's to own and control. Imagine if an LLM had no previous & existing knowledge to "feed" into it. A I could not exist, because it can create NOTHING on it's own without being prompted and fed knowledge that humans have garnered over millenia. A I is a simple parasite that couldn't be "born" without stealing everything that was never its' to have.

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1 reply by Explorer
Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
4h

Finally, people who get it.

I'm surrounded by normies who see nothing but the facade and marketing of this AI technology.

Commons... Hadn't thought about that. I just read through a book on English transportations to their colonies 1607-1660 and I was shocked how many young and old were deemed "vagrants" or unproductive people, swept up for no other reason, and then sentenced to servitude slavery in Barbados, Virginia, New England or some other place. They needed bodies, labour, certain skills, to settle and develop these colonies so they conspired to condemn and then ship these people off to meet their company's needs.

Many of those people shipped off lived miserable short lives. I originally bought and read the book to learn about the British cruelty to the Irish shipped off by Cromwell. But the cruelty and injustice to so many of their own people shocked me more.

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