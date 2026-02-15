Before You Read This

This is not a political document. I don’t care who you voted for. I don’t care what party you belong to or what label you’ve been given or chosen. If you have come here looking for ammunition against the other side, please close this now. This is not for you.

This is for people who believe we have a responsibility to protect children. To care for the vulnerable, the sick, the elderly, the less able. That belief has nothing to do with political ideology and everything to do with personal morality — the kind that exists before anyone tells you what to think.

~~~

I also want to be honest with you about something else. There is a lot of horrific news in the world right now. There is overwhelm. There is suffering being packaged as content and used for engagement. I do not want to add to that. I do not want to use anyone’s pain to hold your attention.

It would be safer for me to say nothing. But I care deeply about the people being harmed by what I’m about to describe, and some of them can no longer speak for themselves. So I’m going to speak, as carefully and clearly as I can.

~~~

You do not need to read this entire document. I have placed stopping points throughout. At each one, you will have enough information to understand what I’m showing you at that level. If you feel you’ve seen enough, stop. Sit with it. You can always come back. There is no urgency here except the one that already exists in the world, and that urgency will not be solved by pushing past your own limits.

Take care of yourself first. Then, if you choose, keep reading.

“I believe that The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is a forgery. I believe in the inner, but not the factual, truth of The Protocols.”

— Joseph Goebbels, diary entry, April 10, 1924

The Playbook Has One Page

There is a formula that has been used to control populations for nearly a thousand years. It has never changed. It has never needed to. It works every single time because it targets biological circuitry that existed before language, before logic, before any of us had a chance to build defenses against it.

Here is the formula:

Step 1: Identify a real threat that people already sense but can’t name.

Step 2: Fabricate a mythology that names the wrong perpetrators.

Step 3: Activate the biological threat-to-children response, because it bypasses all rational evaluation.

Step 4: Harvest the resulting outrage for political power.

Step 5: Use that power to commit the very crimes the mythology describes.

Step 6: Build permanent surveillance and control infrastructure, justified by the manufactured emergency.

If you think this doesn’t apply to you, keep reading.

■ STOPPING POINT ■