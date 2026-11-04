Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Dennis Alter's avatar
Dennis Alter
5h

Love the PJ’s. We’re all still children

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Aleta G's avatar
Aleta G
7h

I've never been more *grateful* to vote at home and drop off my ballot inside the courthouse box in my life. You've successfully added ' in person voting, NOPE' to my list of things to consider for a move. Dude.

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