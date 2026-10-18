Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Papi Jack's avatar
Papi Jack
1h

substack is not for everybody

Many people miss the insanity of Tictok X Instagram, Facebook and others

That’s why the door is always open for people to come and go from Substack as they please

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