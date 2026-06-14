Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
laurie miller's avatar
laurie miller
10h

We have to uncover the manipulators, murderers rapeists. The best way is to stop caling Jewish people Zionists and start refering to them as Jews. because I know that 4 of my friends offspring are in gaza,

And they arent even religous, Duped into fighting to protect their homeland. FFS.

They were born in Australia and visited Israel once or twice, only ???

lauriemillerjade.com

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture