Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Martha Heinrichs's avatar
Martha Heinrichs
1h

Thank God for truth

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It’s about the Benjamin’s's avatar
It’s about the Benjamin’s
3h

In the 80’s the market crashed because of derivatives. A stock with no tangible value. Money lost by investors laws passed to make such investments tools not legal. Then few years later the savings and loan crisis investors money gone again these thefts of investors money keeps happening. That is why a nation of laws keep things manageable. We must use the constitution to keep order so one side or the other can’t convince themselves they are master race above all others. Those with money made off the backs of people who pay taxes so they can get tax payers loans like Elon musk and become trillionaires and think they’re all that and a bag of chips. Pay back the tax payers money with interest.

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