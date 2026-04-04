Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Elizabeth Van Alstine's avatar
Elizabeth Van Alstine
1d

this is great writing thanks for sharing with everyone

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staceface72
19h

It really is very good. I can relate to it so much I thought about sending it to someone. Thanks for sharing!

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