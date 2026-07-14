Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Skye's avatar
Skye
1d

This is where we are needing to shift to: sovereign, real open-source , verifiable AI with coding open sourced. We need a Sovereign Architecture to survive what is coming. We need a Way Out. Thank you for catching on and being part of those shining the light and leading the way.

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Roo’s roux's avatar
Roo’s roux
2d

Lurk moar, the name alone means I’m in 👍

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