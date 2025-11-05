Common Sense Rebel

Beth Carter's avatar
Beth Carter
Nov 5

My time at a convenience store gas station was the only time my father said I was good at anything (and he was surprised). Well, there was one other time, but we'll skip that for now. His general opinion of me was that I was pretty useless. However, that was a deeply biased, self-aggrandizing assessment. What I've seen in the corporate world from gas station front to the posh halls of a high end hotel/restaurant/gym is that if you are effective and responsible, but not conservative, not white, or are female, yet built with integrity, the better the job you do, the more responsibility heaped on you, the more you get passed over because you're now too damned good at what you do to let you move up or out. Until management is certain you'll play ball with the correct manipulative attitude and proper camouflaged appearance they like, they don't want to pay you for your skill. We become the fulcrum, but distrusted to do what is done out of the grunt employee-base's and customer's line of sight. Interfacing with the upper management is only for those who have certain agreements about other people and the society in general--a certain adopted right-of-use let's say. Essentially, it is the view of "labor" as commodity, stopping short of outright calling others slaves, but treating them very close to that if not seeing staff as livestock. In prior decades, there was a certain decorum required for at least face value; what is said in the circles of upper management is not what is said to ground-floor staff. Now, however, upper management is looking to replace us with machines and "self-serve" counters. That's my experience when the shift between respect for workers back in the 70's to the current abandonment of the human employees in today's society occurred through the incremental undermining via philosophy, climate crisis, and disregard/denigration of humanity as a whole. In the 1970's, CEO's worked for much less pay. The cap was lifted off to the sky-is-the-limit model in the 80's (which is "when real money was invented"). Ever since then, the attitude fostered among those who practice cannibalism everyday is that this is the way the world is--not this is the way we have shaped society and made stealing legal.

J M van tassel
Nov 5

Brilliant, Ethan. At the same time, there is an important pressed occurring: In a networked environment, the Rust moves work to the unpaid Gears at the edge of the work.

This moves not only replaces paid Gears with free ones, it imposes absolute control over the performance of those tasks.

On Amazon, you explore and sell yourself. You check yourself. You adopt and maintain your payment sources and mechanisms.

Work is fucked up? Your fault…

