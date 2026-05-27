Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Yesed Nelán Rios's avatar
Yesed Nelán Rios
3d

I clipped and pasted on Chat and what came bake is basically what you said. It agreed with you. Thank you for bringing this to my attention. It wouldn’t hurt if more people became aware of this.

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Chris Kelly's avatar
Chris Kelly
2d

It is spiritual simply. It's the devil being the manager of this little planet Earth and people being brainwashed by it. All along knowing there is a choice. Believe in something above and beyond yourself and not the brainwashing we receive from other people that are no better than us and are no greater than us individually.

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