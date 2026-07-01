Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Stephanie's avatar
Stephanie
3h

I'm sorry for your loss. My son and I still miss our cat, Cotton.

I like what I read today. Thx.

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Beth Carter's avatar
Beth Carter
2h

I will say prayers for her passing, lighting candle and incense for her and for those who remain. I'm gently hugging you.

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