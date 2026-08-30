Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Explorer's avatar
Explorer
16h

The most devastating line in the entire essay is the absolute architectural truth of the enclosure: "Why is this the thing we've made unaffordable while claiming it as a zero on the books?" and the realization that human care is "booked at zero on the culture's ledger and as loss on ours."

​That is the exact mathematical loss function of the egregore.

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Rip Parker's avatar
Rip Parker
15h

This will sound common. It is. It is also true. You know you have a “Poor me attitude” when in fact your answers are inside you.

I’ll pontificate no further, except to say you are more blessed than you admit. Hang in there you will see.

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