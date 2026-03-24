Have you ever counted to a thousand?

I don’t know if I have. I know when my kids want to play hide and seek, anything over 20 seconds and I’m using my phone timer. Seriously though, the most I’ve counted was probably doing inventory in the massive warehouse the boat-building program I directed used to have. Even then, it was only in the hundreds for most things.

Maybe you've counted more — though before anyone takes that as an invitation to flex, I wouldn't go bragging about counting lots of money. They make counting machines for that. I’ve seen it where I work. Literally dump a stack of cash in, and in seconds it’ll blow through $100,000 in hundreds and twenties. If you’re counting cheddar like that, might be worth the investment, money is time after all .

Now check out this headline: “The Treasury just declared the U.S. insolvent. The media missed it.”

The number behind it: $136.2 trillion in total U.S. obligations against $6 trillion in assets. Let’s write that out just to see how many zeroes we’re talking about:

Yeah. That’s a lot. So many, I almost didn’t want to count them.

How long do you think it would take to count up to that number?

At one dollar per second — no breaks, no sleep, no stopping — it would take 4,319,178 years. Homo sapiens have existed for about 300,000 years. Counting to this number would take over fourteen times longer than our species has been alive.

Speed it up. Run $100 bills through a commercial counting machine at 1,200 bills per minute — the kind I’ve watched chew through stacks at work. Nonstop, no jams, no maintenance, no breaks. 2,159 years. You’d have needed to start that machine running during the Roman Republic, before Julius Caesar was born.

Or, if you use a calculator and charge endless interest — well, you can get there in no time. That’s the trick. And that’s what this piece is about.

$136,200,000,000,000

Now. That number comes from the Treasury’s own FY 2025 consolidated financial statements — $6 trillion in assets against $47.8 trillion in liabilities, plus $88.4 trillion in unfunded Social Security and Medicare obligations. The GAO has failed to verify the books for 29 consecutive years. And the Treasury has published these statements annually since 1997, in the same format, at the same URL.

The numbers are accurate. The “revelation” is manufactured. And the sequence that follows it — the outrage, the proposed remedy, the thing being built to replace what you’re now angry at — is worth examining with the same rigor as the numbers themselves.

One note on framing before we go further: the U.S. government can create its own currency, which makes sovereign insolvency different from household insolvency. That capacity to create money is precisely the mechanism by which the supply chain below operates. The household analogy circulating on social media flattens a critical distinction. The math is real. The metaphor obscures how the extraction works.

So where did 136 trillion dollars in obligations come from? Who captured the value?

The answer has a structure. And you already understand it — because it’s identical to a supply chain you’d recognize immediately.

I. The Cocaine Chain

Coca leaves become cocaine in a jungle lab. ~95% pure. Costs almost nothing. A cartel cuts it with levamisole — a veterinary dewormer that mimics the product. Importers cut it again with lactose and baking powder — inert filler, pure volume. Regional dealers add lidocaine and benzocaine — numbing agents that fake potency. By the time a street buyer pays $80 a gram, the product is 20–40% actual cocaine. Occasionally laced with fentanyl. The person at the bottom pays the highest price for the weakest, most dangerous product. Everyone above them profits from the dilution.

II. The Money Chain

The Federal Reserve creates money at zero cost — $4.6 trillion in 2020 alone. It enters the economy through 26 designated primary dealers — Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, and 19 others. They are the only institutions that transact directly with the Fed. They buy assets at pre-inflation prices. That’s the first cut — value captured before the product moves down.

Major corporations access capital next at prime rate — buy back stock, acquire companies, purchase real estate. Purchasing power already diluted, estimated at 85–95% of original value based on documented asset price movements in the months following major money creation events.

Commercial banks add interest rate spreads, origination fees, closing costs — the volume fillers. They attach adjustable rates, balloon payments, prepayment penalties — toxic terms structured to extract over time. The lidocaine of finance.

The consumer arrives last. Highest interest rate. Weakest purchasing power. A $100,000 mortgage in early 2020 bought a house. The same $100,000 in 2022 bought 60–70% of that house. Even a responsible borrower who locked a 3% fixed rate in 2020 is now trapped — unable to sell and rebuy at 7% without losing ground. And occasionally, at the bottom: subprime loans bundled with performing ones, stamped AAA by agencies paid by the sellers. The fentanyl of finance.

Same pyramid. Same dilution at every level. One chain is illegal. The other runs the global economy.

III. The Pitch

The Fortune article generates legitimate outrage. Interest payments on the debt hit $1.22 trillion in FY 2025 — more than the entire defense budget — flowing back to the institutions that hold the debt.

Then the article proposes a fiscal commission and a balanced budget amendment. Procedural remedies that sound responsible and change nothing structural. The audience is left with accurate fury and an empty hand. They know the intermediary layer is extracting from them. They want something to replace it.

Into that space walks a third supply chain.

IV. The CBDC Chain — “The Solution”

A Central Bank Digital Currency. Direct government-to-citizen digital money. The pitch: cut out the middlemen entirely. No more primary dealers. No more banks adding their margin. Your money, from the source, straight to your wallet. 134 countries representing 98% of global GDP are already researching, piloting, or launching one.

The source creates money — same as the Fed. Zero cost. Full purchasing power. But this time the money is programmable from creation. The first-access, transit, and distribution layers are gone. Primary dealers, corporations, commercial banks: removed from the chain.

That’s what you’re being asked to celebrate. Or will be asked to celebrate.

Now look at the end user’s position. In the cocaine chain, a diluted product. In the money chain, diluted purchasing power. In the CBDC chain, full-strength money — with conditions attached.

In China’s Shenzhen trial, digital yuan was programmed with an expiration date. Spend it by the deadline or it disappears. The government can wipe account balances for individuals or companies out of compliance. China’s CBDC was designed with “the flexibility to be changed in the future“ — architecture built to be modified after adoption. You agree to version 1. You live under version 7.

As of January 2026, China’s digital yuan became the first interest-bearing CBDC — sweetening the bait to pull users into government-controlled wallets. India’s e-Rupee uses Aadhaar biometric verification. Nigeria paired its eNaira with a national digital ID expansion. The wallet is locked to your body.

Documented capabilities: expiration dates. Spending restrictions. Transaction limits. Real-time surveillance of every purchase. Wallet freezes for noncompliance. Biometric ID locks. One analysis described the architecture plainly:

“automatic expiration dates for money, spending limits by category, and real-time monitoring of financial behavior.”

In the cocaine analogy, this is the cartel selling directly to the user. You’ve eliminated the middlemen. You’ve also eliminated every buffer between you and the entity that controls the supply. And you will buy their cocaine when they say, you will use it when they say, and you will stop using it regardless of the withdrawals.

V. Already Law

“But the U.S. banned CBDCs.”

True — the front door. Trump signed an executive order in January 2025 prohibiting retail CBDC development. The House passed the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

The back door was built seven months later. The GENIUS Act, signed July 18, 2025, creates a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins — private digital currencies pegged to the dollar. From the White House’s own fact sheet:

“All stablecoin issuers must possess the technical capability to seize, freeze, or burn payment stablecoins when legally required and must comply with lawful orders to do so.”

Seize. Freeze. Burn. The same programmability everyone fears from CBDCs — already U.S. law through the private stablecoin framework.

The GENIUS Act carves stablecoins out of SEC and CFTC oversight entirely. And it requires issuers to back their tokens with Treasury securities — creating a new captive buyer for government debt. Stablecoins generate artificial demand for the very bonds the system is struggling to roll over.

The insolvency creates demand for a new debt buyer. The stablecoin framework creates that buyer. And the currency it produces has a government-mandated kill switch.

VI. The Math That Ancients Understood

Compound interest on a fixed or slowly growing productive base is an arithmetic impossibility over time. The total amount owed always exceeds the total money in circulation. The only way to service existing debt is to create more money — which generates more debt — which requires more creation. There is no equilibrium.

Every civilization that understood this math recognized the trap. The Code of Hammurabi capped interest rates in 1750 BC. Aristotle called lending at interest “the birth of money from money” — unnatural because money is sterile. The Torah prohibited it between Israelites. The Quran forbids it absolutely. The Catholic Church classified it as mortal sin for a thousand years.

These were empirical observations. Debt concentrates. Land consolidates. The working population enters bondage. The economy seizes.

Babylonian and Sumerian kings declared Jubilee — wholesale debt cancellation — to prevent creditor oligarchies from consuming the productive economy.

We have the Federal Reserve instead of Jubilee. It manages the spiral by creating more money to service more debt to generate more interest payments — flowing back to the same institutions that hold the debt. The Penn Wharton Budget Model projects Treasury debt becomes unable to roll over within 20 years.

VII. The Three Extractions

The cocaine chain extracts through dilution. The product gets weaker at every level.

The money chain extracts through dilution. Purchasing power weakens at every level.

The CBDC chain extracts through control. The product arrives at full strength. The source decides when you spend it, what you spend it on, whether it expires, and whether you have access at all.

The first two are parasitic. The third is architectural. The extraction is built into the product at the point of creation. The product itself is the instrument of control — and it works because the intermediaries have been removed.

VIII. The Pattern

Reveal a real wound. Direct anger at the intermediary layer. Propose procedural reforms that change nothing structural. Let the anger ferment. Introduce the replacement into that emotional space. The public, primed to hate the middlemen, welcomes their elimination — and the elimination removes the last buffer between the individual and centralized monetary control.

This works whether or not anyone designs it consciously. You can manufacture consent without a conspiracy. You just need accurate data, strategic framing, and a population squeezed hard enough to accept any hand that offers relief — especially one that looks like it’s punching the same people they’re angry at.

IX.

When someone shows you how the chain poisons you, the only question that matters is: what are they building to replace it?

If the answer eliminates every intermediary while giving the source programmable, identity-linked, expirable control over the product — you are watching the chain restructure. And “seize, freeze, or burn” is already law.

I just showed you three wounds. You’re waiting for my solution. That’s the reflex this entire piece is about — and I’d be doing the same thing I’m criticizing if I offered one.

So instead: the insolvency has names. The supply chain has addresses. The architecture of what’s being built to replace it is public, readable, and linked throughout this piece. Verify it yourself. Draw your own conclusions. Trust anyone who hands you a diagnosis and a prescription in the same breath exactly as much as you’d trust a dealer who cuts the product and sells the cure.

Read the architecture. Then decide what you build. What we build, together.

-Fire tongue 🔥

Sources: Treasury Financial Statements · NY Fed Primary Dealers · FRED Economic Data · HRF CBDC Tracker · GENIUS Act Full Text · GENIUS Act Fact Sheet · Atlantic Council CBDC Tracker