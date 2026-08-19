Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Michail Vlachlemn's avatar
Michail Vlachlemn
12h

"Despite all my rage I am still just a rat in a cage..." How unfortunately truthful that verse has more and more become.

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m h jones's avatar
m h jones
12h

Good read. I do not doubt this is the actual purpose. Creating prisoners through AI.

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