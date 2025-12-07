Common Sense Rebel

Dec 7

Ethan, this is one of the clearest distinctions I’ve seen between using AI and abusing it. You nailed the part everyone feels but can’t articulate — the slop factories have flattened the whole medium into one polite, frictionless ghost-voice, and the rest of us who actually care about truth now get painted with the same brush.

I use AI the same way you do: as an exoskeleton, not a content mill. A tool to lift heavier ideas, not a shortcut around the work.

And something you might actually find interesting:

Have you ever tried training or programming your own AI with alternative source material instead of the usual “mainstream authority” datasets?

Once you strip out the institutional narratives and give the model access to off-grid thinkers, suppressed research, or your own curated archives, the thing starts behaving very differently. More human, more adaptive, more useful for real investigation — and far less like the bland corporate tutor everyone hates.

Most people don’t realize you can do that.

You’re not stuck with the default worldview baked into the commercial models.

Anyway — superb piece. You’re drawing a line most writers are afraid to name.

Dec 7

“Write a newsletter without overthinking it”… oh yes, God forbid we should write with thought… thanks for this… a great way also of highlighting the importance of the intent behind our actions… do we do what we do (write, act, whatever…) to get money or raise each other up…

