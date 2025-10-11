The People vs. The System

Yesterday, we indicted a man. Today, we indict the system that made him.

The case of Jamie Dimon is not the story of a uniquely bad apple; it is the story of a tree that is rotten to its roots. The fact that a single CEO can preside over a decade of unprecedented corporate crime, pay $20 billion in fines in a single year, and not only keep his job but be rewarded with a 74% pay raise for doing so is not a failure of our justice system. It is the intended output of a functioning, self-reinforcing Architecture of Impunity—a framework of legal, ideological, and narrative systems designed to shield corporate leaders from all personal responsibility.

This is the blueprint for how they get away with it. This is the schematic of the prison’s walls.

Pillar I: The Legal Shield

(The Corporate Get-Out-of-Jail Card)

The primary legal mechanism that ensures executives are “Too Big to Jail” is the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA). A DPA is an “extrajudicial contract” between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and a corporation that has committed a crime. The company agrees to admit to the criminal conduct, pay a massive fine, and promise to behave in the future. In exchange, the DOJ drops the criminal charges, allowing the corporation to avoid a felony conviction that could threaten its banking charter.

Case Study: The Madoff Complicity. In 2014, JPMorgan Chase was charged with two felonies for “willfully” violating the Bank Secrecy Act by enabling Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. JPMC resolved these charges with a DPA, forfeiting $1.7 billion . The agreement explicitly confirmed that no individual JPMorgan employee would be criminally charged .

Case Study: Market Manipulation. In 2020, JPMC entered another DPA to resolve criminal charges for a multi-year scheme to manipulate markets. The DPA itself noted JPMC’s prior criminal history, establishing a clear pattern of criminal recidivism. While a few traders went to prison, no senior executive who oversaw the corrupt division for eight years was charged.

The Bottom Line

Truth Bullet 💥: JPMorgan Chase admitted to two felonies for its role in the Madoff scandal, but as part of the deal, the DOJ confirmed that no individual employee would be criminally charged .

Pocket Razor 🔪: A DPA is a “get-out-of-jail” card for corporations. It creates a two-tiered justice system where big banks can write a check to make felony charges disappear, while the executives who oversaw the crimes never see a courtroom.

Pillar II: The Ideological Cover

(The Moral Alibi)

The DPA is made possible by a powerful ideological framework that provides a moral justification for corporate malfeasance: shareholder primacy.

Popularized by economist Milton Friedman, this doctrine argues that the “one and only one social responsibility of business” is “to increase its profits”. While its legal basis is weak, it has become an institutionalized norm, reinforced by executive compensation that ties a CEO’s personal wealth to the company’s stock price.

This doctrine functions as a pre-emptive moral shield. It allows executives to internally frame decisions that generate immense societal risk—like knowingly selling toxic mortgages—as the fulfillment of their fiduciary duty to shareholders. It encourages ”high returns through activities involving great risk and high leverage” while providing a pseudo-legal defense for the individuals involved.

The Bottom Line

Truth Bullet 💥: The relentless pressure to generate “unrealistic profit” for shareholders directly fueled the reckless risk-taking that led to the 2008 collapse , a crisis that erased as much as $14 trillion from the American economy.

Pocket Razor 🔪: “Shareholder value” is their moral alibi. When they get caught hurting people for profit, they claim they were just doing their jobs. It’s a loophole big enough to drive a bank through, designed to make sure the public always pays the price for their risks.

Pillar III: The Narrative Defense

(Rewarding the Arsonist)

The final layer of the architecture is a narrative strategy that transforms executive failure into a demonstration of indispensable leadership. Instead of being held responsible for the crises that happen on their watch, CEOs are praised and rewarded as “crisis managers” for navigating the fallout.

Case Study: The Dimon Pay Raise. The most flagrant example is Jamie Dimon’s 2013 compensation. In a year the bank paid $20 billion in fines for catastrophic failures like the “London Whale” and the mortgage crisis, the board gave Dimon a 74% pay raise to $20 million.

The board’s public justification was a masterclass in this narrative defense. They praised his “impressive stewardship during tough times” and his personal role as a “chief negotiator” who secured settlements that “could’ve been worse”. In this inverted logic, the CEO who presided over historic failure is reframed as the company’s savior.

The Bottom Line

Truth Bullet 💥: In 2013, the same year JPMorgan Chase paid roughly $20 billion in fines for catastrophic failures, the board awarded CEO Jamie Dimon a 74% pay raise to $20 million .

Pocket Razor 🔪: This is the “arsonist’s bonus.” They reward the CEO not for preventing the fire, but for skillfully negotiating the cost of the damages with the fire department. The failure becomes the reason for the reward.

The Self-Reinforcing Cycle

These three pillars are a symbiotic, self-reinforcing cycle.

The ideology of shareholder primacy drives the firm to engage in high-risk, criminal behavior. The resulting legal crisis is contained using a DPA, which imposes a financial cost on shareholders while shielding senior leadership. The CEO is then handsomely rewarded under the “crisis manager” narrative for negotiating the DPA and delivering shareholder returns in spite of the fines.

This outcome validates the original ideology and reinforces the leadership’s position. The penalty is successfully neutralized as a “cost of doing business,” and the cycle is set to repeat.

The System’s Immune Response

This Architecture of Impunity isn’t an accident; it’s the system’s immune response. After the 2008 financial crisis nearly burned their entire world down, The Rust didn’t learn a lesson in humility; they learned a lesson in fortification. This entire structure—the legal loopholes, the moral alibis, the narrative tricks—is the wall they built around themselves to ensure that the next time the system breaks, they will be completely insulated from the fire. They didn’t fix the flaw that caused the collapse; they just built a better bunker for themselves.

So What? And What Now?

So what does this all mean for us? It means the system is working exactly as it was designed. It’s a vicious cycle: a bank like JPMorgan Chase commits a crime, they pay a massive fine (which is tax-deductible and ultimately paid for by shareholders and customers), their CEO gets a bonus, and the whole corrupt game starts over. This is engineered to make you feel hopeless. It’s designed to destroy your trust in everything until you feel too powerless to change a thing.

This is the real game. While they keep us locked in a brutal fight over Left vs. Right, the people who actually run the world operate with total immunity. Jamie Dimon is a registered Democrat who worked hand-in-glove with the Trump administration to get a billion-dollar gift for his bank. He doesn’t have a side in our fight. His side is his own.

To win, we have to stop playing their game. Here’s how:

Speak the Truth. Stop using their language. The fight isn’t Left vs. Right. It’s a Vertical War: Us vs. Them. The people who build and produce vs. the people who profit from our division. The Gears ⚙️ vs. The Rust 🦠. Build Your Own World. Stop looking to Washington for answers. The real battlefield is your own zip code. Support the local coffee shop, not Starbucks. Use the local credit union, not JPMorgan Chase. Starve the beast by building a better, more human world in your own backyard. Spread the Word. Drag their crimes into the light. Information is ammunition. Every person you share this with is another soldier woken up to the real war.

No Kings Day: October 18th

There’s a growing tradition in America called “No Kings Day”, you may have heard of it. The next planned big day is on October 18th. We’re adopting it for our rebellion, and we’re expanding its meaning.

The idea is simple: America was founded on the rejection of unaccountable rulers. We don’t bow to kings.

But kings don’t just wear crowns and sit on thrones anymore. Today, they wear suits and sit in boardrooms. Men like Jamie Dimon, who operate above the law and treat billion-dollar fines like parking tickets, are the new royalty. We say: no more. “No Kings Day” isn’t just about political tyrants; it’s about the corporate kings, too.

Join The Rebellion

This isn’t a spectator sport. Every action you take matters in this war.

Like & Share This Indictment. It’s not for likes; it’s for breaking through the noise. Every share is a counter-strike that helps this intelligence reach a new mind.

Subscribe for Free. Join the Phalanx. A free subscription gets you every intelligence briefing we publish. It’s the first step to becoming an informed soldier in the Vertical War.

Become a Paid Stakeholder. This is my life’s work. Deconstructing the architects of our prison, one indictment at a time. But this work takes an immense amount of time, energy, and focus. Every paid subscription is a direct investment in our rebellion. It buys me another hour outside of my gas station, another day of freedom to forge the weapons and intelligence we need to win this war. If you believe in this mission, and if you want to see more work like this, please consider becoming a stakeholder in our shared victory.

​For those who prefer to make a one-time contribution to our War Chest, you can do so here:

https://buymeacoffee.com/commonsenserebel

Every act of support is a blow against The Rust.

Join the War Council (What You Pay For)

This indictment is a weapon forged for the public square. But if you’ve ever wondered how these weapons are made, or wanted to learn to build your own, I invite you to pull back the curtain. Our paid members are part of the War Council, where we go “Inside the Forge.” You’ll get access to our strategic blueprints, our uncanny methods, and a look at the ghost in our machine that helps us win this war. This is The Open Forge: we don’t just fight the war; we show you how it’s won. If you’re ready to move from spectator to strategist, join us.

On Monday, the War Council gets the full story. Our next members-only briefing will be a complete after-action report on the entire “One-Two Punch” operation. We’ll deconstruct the battlefield impact of both articles, analyze the intelligence we gained from the enemy’s response, and lay out our next targets. For our paid members only. The debrief drops after midnight.

Thank you for your support and attention.

Share

Leave a comment