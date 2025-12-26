Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
4d

… In the electrified future they are building for you, the silence is total.

Your heat pump dies and the house instantly begins losing the fight against the cold. Your induction stove becomes a sleek black brick on the counter. Your electric vehicle is locked in the garage at 12%—a two-ton paperweight. Your internet is dead, severing your connection to the Cloud, your bank, your job, your maps, your “support.” If you went fully ‘smart,’ you’ll learn real fast whether you kept the physical key…or whether your front door is now just another subscription endpoint that needs permission to work.

Damn Good Article !! Wall Street Front Page!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Silvia Brandon Perez's avatar
Silvia Brandon Perez
4d

I am quite frankly amazed at your level of research AND your careful analysis and conclusions. I have lived off grid, was born in Cuba which obtained some of the “modern conveniences” before the USA and developed systems (educational, healthcare, literacy level) which outdo by a HUGE amount US levels… and this despite 60+ years of a murderous economic embargo/blockade…

When I moved to California from Hudson County, New Jersey, the Poconos, Pennsylvania and earlier, Queens, New York, I was shocked, among other things, by the price of gasoline… The higher price of almost everything even though you farm it here and drill and so much else… And despite the fact that my house here in Alameda County has had solar panels forever, our utility bills have wiped out whatever savings I ever had. And when I tried to go off grid I was told that was a crime for which I could be prosecuted…

I practiced law in New Jersey for almost thirty years… As much as there were seriously corrupt judges and prosecutors, the level of corruption at EVERY level in California is quite possibly the worst I have ever experienced.

As is happening with those of us who expose genocide and corruption, telling the truth is not only a revolutionary act but one that may get you jailed or killed…

Bravo for your work.

PS I would have added Wells Fargo, which has long been one of the MOST corrupt banking institutions anywhere in the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ethan Faulkner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture