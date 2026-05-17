Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
9h

The lastest I have come across, from two retail outlets, is "download this app to track your package" Uh, No! Another way to track and sell your data. One retailer ( Eddie Bower ) was not a surprise. They've been purchased by vultures. But Peruvian connection? I complained both times.

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Mytch Myelynn's avatar
Mytch Myelynn
7h

Who/what is “the Rust”?

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