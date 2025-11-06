This article is a tactical summary. Its goal is clarity.

The full, 8-page prosecutorial brief this indictment is built from—containing all verifiable citations and hyperlinks to the source data—is attached at the bottom of this article for review.

For the last ten years, I’ve had a front-row seat to the death of an American town.

My gas station is on a main road. When I started this job a decade ago, I was surrounded by a community. There was a family-owned bakery on the corner, a local hardware store run by a guy named Mark, two independent pharmacies, and a diner where you could get coffee for a buck.

Today, the bakery is a CVS. The hardware store is a skeleton, hollowed out by a new Walmart Neighborhood Market that opened two miles away. The diner is a Starbucks. The pharmacies are both gone, replaced by a single, massive Walgreens.

This isn’t “change.” It’s not “evolution.” It’s the result of a deliberate, systemic, and predatory campaign.

Your town isn’t “changing.” It’s being hollowed out. And the people doing it are counting on you being too distracted by their political puppet show to notice.

The Lie: The “Small Business Boom”

They’ll tell you I’m wrong. They’ll point to a “surge” in new business applications as “proof” that entrepreneurship is alive and well.

This is a statistical lie.

That “boom” isn’t “Main Street.” It’s a desperate surge of sole proprietors, gig workers, and non-employer firms—people forced to become “independent contractors” for Uber or DoorDash because the actual job market has collapsed.

The reality is a nightmare. 65% of real small businesses fail within ten years. The rate of actual new employer businesses has never recovered from the 2008 recession.

This isn’t a “boom.” It’s a siege.

This isn’t a free market. It’s a captured one. In 43 major U.S. cities, Walmart alone controls over 50% of all grocery sales. The top four pharmacy companies control 50% of all prescription revenue, and just two of those companies (CVS and Cigna) control 75% of the “middleman” PBM market that sets the prices.

They aren’t “competing” with small businesses. They are the apex predators, and they’ve perfected a set of weapons to make competition impossible.

The Murder Weapons: How They Gut Your Town

This isn’t a fair fight. It’s predatory warfare. They use three primary weapons to ensure no small business can survive.

WEAPON 1: The “Predatory Buying” Extortion

This is their dirtiest secret. We think they win by selling cheap, but they really win by buying big. Dominant retailers like Walmart use their massive power to bully suppliers, extracting huge discounts for themselves while forcing those same suppliers to charge independent grocers more.

Your local shop literally pays a higher wholesale price than the corporation. The fight is over before it even begins.

The clearest example is the pharmacy racket. CVS doesn’t just own the store; it owns Caremark, the “Pharmacy Benefit Manager” (PBM) that acts as the insurer and middleman. CVS uses this power to force independent pharmacies into “take-it-or-leave-it” contracts that require them to lose money on many prescriptions. They are systematically, legally, and intentionally bleeding their rivals to death.

WEAPON 2: The “Market Annihilation” Ambush

Once they control the supply chain, they deploy predatory pricing. They sell key items at a loss (a “loss leader”) for months, sometimes years, to bleed their smaller rivals dry.

Antitrust enforcers used to call this “irrational.” But in the new economy, where investors reward growth over profits, it’s highly rational. Amazon, for example, operated at a “loss” for years. The goal isn’t to make a profit. The goal is to be the only one left standing.

WEAPON 3: The “Amazon” Spy Network

Amazon is the apex predator. It built the “Main Street” of the 21st century and now functions as its feudal lord, waging war on the very sellers it claims to “empower.”

It’s a three-step execution:

The “Monopoly Toll”: Amazon extracts a “toll” of 30% or more from its sellers. This makes real profitability impossible. The “Spy Network”: Amazon spies on its sellers’ data—their sales, their costs, their suppliers. The “Copy-Paste”: It then uses that stolen data to create its own competing “Amazon Basics” products, which it... Rigs the Game:...then places higher in the search results than the original product it just copied.

This is a “Heads I win, tails you lose” system. It is a closed loop of extraction designed to turn every independent innovator into a data point to be harvested and then replaced.

The Cost: Why Your Town Feels Poorer

It’s not your imagination. The “hollowing” isn’t a metaphor. It’s a math problem.

THE TRUTH BULLET 💥: THE GREAT WEALTH SIPHON

Studies from Civic Economics show that for every $100 you spend at a local independent business, $68 stays in your community. For every $100 you spend at a chain store, only $43 stays. For a big-box chain, that number plummets to just $14.

This is the “hollowing.” It is the sound of your community’s wealth being siphoned, dollar by dollar, to a corporate headquarters or a Wall Street hedge fund.

THE TRUTH BULLET 💥: THE “JOB CREATOR” LIE

The single most brazen lie they tell is that they “create jobs.”

This is a statistical fraud. A foundational study from the National Bureau of Economic Research on Walmart’s entry into local counties found the devastating truth:

Each Walmart worker replaces approximately 1.4 retail workers.

A single store opening reduces total county-level employment by a net 150 jobs. It reduces the total county-level payroll by a net $1.4 million.

They are not “job creators.” They are job destroyers. They are a net negative on your community. They replace 1.4 living-wage pathways to the middle class with 1.0 dead-end, part-time, low-wage job.

So, no. Your town isn’t “changing.”

It’s being systematically disassembled for parts by a parasitic, anti-competitive, and extractive system that has rigged the game at every level.

They broke the supply chains. They rigged the platforms. They destroyed the jobs. They siphoned the wealth. ...And then they handed you a rewards app and told you to be grateful.

This isn’t a liberal or conservative issue. This is a Vertical War. It’s The People vs. The Parasites. The real battlefield isn’t in D.C.; it’s your hometown.

The first step is to stop falling for their distractions. Stop fighting their “culture wars.” Stop blaming the “other side.”

Look at the empty storefronts. Look at the new, soulless plazas. Look at the receipts.

The enemy has a name, and they are standing on the ruins of your community.

The war is here. It’s time to fight back.

Before we get into the receipts, a quick update from the front lines. I recently sat down with Seth Holehouse on Man in America over on Rumble to talk about exactly what you’re about to read below. We bypassed the Layer 2 culture war noise and went straight for the jugular—the systemic, Vertical War being waged against the American working class by the corporate Rust.

If you want to watch the blueprint get laid out live, you can watch the full interview here:

https://rumble.com/v73behq-the-sinister-plan-to-crush-small-business-and-put-you-under-corporate-rule.html?e9s=src_v1_urp

Once you’re done, scroll down. It’s time to look at the murder weapons.

Your Anger Is Not Enough. Your Action Is.

So, you’re angry. Good. You’ve just watched your community be surgically dismantled for parts, and you’ve seen the receipts.

But your anger is precisely what the Rust 🦠 wants. They farm your rage. They want you to take that anger and aim it sideways at your neighbor in the “Great Distraction” 🎮.

They are counting on you to believe the only solution is to “vote harder” for a different set of managers for their hollowed-out system.

That will not work. You cannot vote your way out of a siege.

The real rebellion—the one that terrifies them—is to stop playing their game and start building our own. The real solution is to become the “hollowing” in reverse.

This is the Engine Protocol ⚙️.

They used corporate consolidation to destroy your town? We will use community solidarity to rebuild it.

They replaced your local grocer? We form food co-ops and Community Supported Agriculture (CSAs) .

They siphoned your wealth to Wall Street? We move our money to local credit unions .

They replaced your Main Street with chains? We create “Parallel Institutions”—local markets, mutual aid networks, and maker spaces that ignore their entire parasitic system.

This is the “Hometown Battlefield”. This is the real fight.

A Note From the Forge:

If you saw the pattern in this piece—the slow suffocation of your town dressed up as “progress”—then you’ve already stepped into the rebellion’s first circle.

This article showed the “what”: how decay was designed, how hollowing us out became an industry. But the real weapon isn’t policy—it’s hopelessness.

To fight that, you must understand the “why.” The Living Storybook is that answer. It’s not a report; it’s a resurrection. A myth for those who refuse to die quietly.

It’s where grief becomes architecture and memory becomes strategy.

Start here: The Living Storybook, Part 1: A Hundred Years of Rust

Join the Forge

My front in this war is narrative. My weapon is the written word.

But that’s just my skillset. This rebellion needs welders and coders, nurses and farmers, artists and analysts. It needs every Gear ⚙️ fighting from their own front.

The Rebuttal is our forge on Discord. It’s the place where we combine our different skills and ideas to build the playbook for our victory.

What’s your front? What’s your weapon? Join the War Council. Let’s build together.

Join our Discord

The Rebel’s Contract

This is my full-time job. Every article, every investigation, every video is forged to build our arsenal.

If you have the means, your paid subscription is not a donation. It is a direct investment in this rebellion. It is the fuel that will liberate me from my own gas station front, accelerating our mission at an exponential rate.

This is The Rebel’s Contract:

For those who wish to offer a fragment of support without a subscription, every spark helps build the fire.

Buy Me A Miracle ✨

Every act of support is a blow against The Rust.

A NOTE FOR THE WAR COUNCIL:

Thank you for funding this forge. Keep your eyes open for “[MEMBERS ONLY] INSIDE THE FORGE #5,” which will drop soon after this. I’ll be giving you a raw, unfiltered look at the internal command staff debates that give birth to these articles—a direct insight into our mind and our process.

I’m not just giving you my conclusions. I’m showing you the receipts.

The article you just read is my own synthesis, built from my lived experience and the hard intelligence from the two reports below. I’m linking the full dossiers here because our rebellion operates on the Open Forge doctrine. No secrets, no black boxes.

You deserve to see the evidence for yourself. All primary and public sources used in these reports are cited at the bottom of each document. This is how we build a rebellion on a foundation of truth. Use the button below to access the report:

Systemic Corporate Consolidation Brief

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