Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Deborah Weaver's avatar
Deborah Weaver
Nov 7

Your perspective is perfect. Your summary is amazing. Great work!

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Old Jarhead's avatar
Old Jarhead
Nov 7

What percentage of the population even thinks about this? Certainly less than thought about it in the 90s. Of that small percentage that’s left, how many are willing to actually do anything beyond complain? I’ve spent the last 35 years trying to buy American and still do, but how much is made here? To change this culture of cheap foreign crap is going to take time and pain. It’s been clear since 2022 that 90% of the population learned nothing about how fragile supply chains are. If the China flu disaster wasn’t enough to wake people up, I’m not sure what will.

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