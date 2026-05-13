Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Fabio's avatar
Fabio
18h

Amazing post, beautifully written. It hooked me from line one! Thanks for sharing it

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James (HVR)'s avatar
James (HVR)
17h

This is actually so frightening it's ridiculous.

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