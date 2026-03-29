Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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NOtopias's avatar
NOtopias
20h

If I may suggest, also keep all of your content in your owned website/platform. Or store a copy of it in your drive (Google sure and a non-American one for redundancy).

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Tim's avatar
Tim
17h

Great historical analysis...You should collaborate with L.C. Francis...The two of you seem to have an exceptional perspective about the truth of US history!!

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